Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Crawford market; 8 fire engines rushed to spot

Mumbai Crawford market fire: A fire broke out in a few shops at the Crawford market in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, but nobody was reported injured, a fire brigade official said.
The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the British-era market around 6.15 pm, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
“It is a level two fire and around eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot,” the official said.
Personnel of the BMC ward office, police and ambulances have also reached the site.
“Firefighting is on and nobody was reported injured in the blaze,” the fire brigade official said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.
