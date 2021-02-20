Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Sanaswadi area

Maharashtra Fire: Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A major fire today broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of the Pune district. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. While the fire fighting operations are underway, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier yesterday, a godown of a prominent snacks manufacturer in Thane city of Maharashtra was completely gutted to fire along with 12 cargo vehicles. Fortunately, there was no report of any casualty.

Around a month ago, a major fire had broken out in Serum Institute of India’s campus in Pune killing five people. 15 water tankers were pressed into action to douse the fire.