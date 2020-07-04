  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fire breaks out at Kolkata highrise, five fire tenders rushed to spot

By: |
Published: July 4, 2020 10:35 PM

Kolkata fire: Five fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze that broke out around 8.40 pm, police said.

west bengal, Kolkata, kolkata building fire, Alipore, Belvedere Road, The entire building, located on upscale Belvedere Road, has been evacuated, a senior officer of the fire department said. (Representational Image)

Fire broke out on the 10th floor of a residential building in Kolkata’s Alipore area on Saturday evening, police said.

There are no reports of any casualties, they said.

Related News

Five fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze that broke out around 8.40 pm, police said.

The entire building, located on upscale Belvedere Road, has been evacuated, a senior officer of the fire department said.

“The fire is under control at the moment. Our officers are still working there,” he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Fire breaks out at Kolkata highrise five fire tenders rushed to spot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey on the run, his house demolished — Latest Developments
2PM Modi greets President Trump on 244th Independence Day of US
3BJP’s relief work during lockdown was biggest ‘seva yagya’: PM Modi