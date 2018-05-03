Fire breaks out at ISRO in Ahmedabad, seven fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at the Ahmedabad office of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). According to news agency ANI, fire broke out at Space Applications Centre in the area where the machinery was stored. As soon as the administration was informed about the fire, they rushed seven fire tenders to the site to fight the flames.

ANI said that one CISF officer was injured in the incident.

According to TV9 Gujarati, several local administration officials have reached the office which is located in Ambawadi Vistar area of the city. Quoting sources, it said that the fire broke out in the machinery department of the building.

The building has been evacuated and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.