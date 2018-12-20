Fire breaks out at hotel Trident in Mumbai

A fire broke out at luxury hotel Trident in south Mumbai late Wednesday night, a fire brigade official said.
A fire broke out at luxury hotel Trident in south Mumbai late Wednesday night, a fire brigade official said. There are no reports of casualties and the fire has been brought under control, the official said. The fire broke out in the basement of the hotel, the official said.
