A major fire broke out at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal’s Haldia early Tuesday after flames engulfed a naphtha-carrying pipeline, leaving several workers with burn injuries. The incident occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, triggering an emergency response at the refinery.

The injured workers were immediately shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of people injured or the severity of their condition.

Cause of blaze under investigation

The reason behind the fire has not yet been established. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what triggered the blaze and whether any operational failure or technical fault was involved.

Emergency response teams rushed to the site to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the refinery complex. Officials are also assessing whether refinery operations have been affected by the incident.

Damage assessment underway

The full extent of the damage to the pipeline and surrounding infrastructure is still being evaluated. Officials have not yet issued a detailed statement on property loss or the timeline for restoring normal operations.

Further information is awaited as authorities continue firefighting, safety inspections and damage assessment at the refinery.