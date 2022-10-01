Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall in Gurugram, no injuries

Fire broke out at a shop in the Global Foyer mall on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Saturday morning. However, no casualties were reported, PTI reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was brought under control in a couple of hours, according to officials. Visuals showed smoke billowing out in the sky.

Fire personnel had rescued three people who were stuck inside the mall due to the smoke.

#WATCH | Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, several fire tenders on spot; more details awaited pic.twitter.com/OtwJjmKf59 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

“We received information about the fire at around 6 am. The situation is under control now. The fire broke out only in one of the shops located on the first floor of the mall,” fire official Lalit Kumar said.