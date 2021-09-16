  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri, 12 fire tenders rushed to spot

By: |
Updated: September 16, 2021 10:25 AM

A fire broke out in a factory located in Mayapuri area of west Delhi on Thursday morning. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. 

A fire broke out in a factory located in Mayapuri area of west Delhi on Thursday morning. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. 

A fire broke out in a factory located in Mayapuri area of west Delhi on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

As of now, it is not clear if there is anyone trapped inside the factory. The images posted by ANI show black fumes coming out the factory.

Related News

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

New Delhi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri 12 fire tenders rushed to spot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP, RSS are brokers of religion, but not Hindus, says Rahul Gandhi
2I-T sleuths swoop down on properties linked to actor Sonu Sood in alleged tax evasion case
3Tripura Election 2023: BJP failed to deliver on promises, attacks us as Left regaining ground, says former CM Manik Sarkar