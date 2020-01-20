Fire breaks out at Delhi Transport Department office at Civil Lines, no casualties so far

A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze is not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, an official said. A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze is not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
Further details awaited.
