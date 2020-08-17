Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar; one dead

Published: August 17, 2020 9:06 PM

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told ANI that one person has died and three others are seriously injured in the fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals.

A person was killed and several others were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar, reports said.

ANI tweeted that the fire was raging at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar.

More details awaited.

