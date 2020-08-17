Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar; one dead

(Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

A person was killed and several others were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar, reports said.

ANI tweeted that the fire was raging at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told ANI that one person has died and three others are seriously injured in the fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals.

More details awaited.