Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar; one dead

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told ANI that one person has died and three others are seriously injured in the fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals.
A person was killed and several others were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar, reports said.
ANI tweeted that the fire was raging at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar.
Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told ANI that one person has died and three others are seriously injured in the fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals.
More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.