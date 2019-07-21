Fire breaks out at building near Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai

The fire has been reported on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road (Image source: ANI)

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a building near Taj Mahal Hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai. The blaze on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road is of Level-2 category, reported news agency ANI.

Authorities were quick to respond and the fire-fighting operations are being carried out. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Fire-fighting operation is underway. No casualties reported till now. pic.twitter.com/pHf0jZKPrG — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

However, concerns have mounted as several people are feared trapped in the Churchill Chamber building. The incident was first reported at around 12.15 pm.

This story a developing news story and more details are awaited.