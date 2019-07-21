Fire breaks out at building near Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai

New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2019 1:48:41 PM

The blaze on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road is of Level-2 category.

The fire has been reported on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a building near Taj Mahal Hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai. The blaze on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road is of Level-2 category, reported news agency ANI.

Authorities were quick to respond and the fire-fighting operations are being carried out. So far, no casualties have been reported.

However, concerns have mounted as several people are feared trapped in the Churchill Chamber building. The incident was first reported at around 12.15 pm.

This story a developing news story and more details are awaited.

