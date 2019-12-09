Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Blaze engulfs building again, 4 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out at the same building in Anaj Mandi of Sadar Bazar where 43 people died yesterday.

Delhi Filmistan, Anaj Mandi fire: A fire broke out on Monday morning in the same building in Anaj Mandi of Delhi where 43 people had died in a fire incident yesterday. According to news agency ANI, four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire engulfed third floor of the building.

Locals said that they alerted the police and fire officials immediately after spotting smoke emitting from the third floor.

Earlier on Sunday morning, a total of 43 people were killed and dozens seriously injured when a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road area. The casualty figure is feared to increase. The people who died in the fire are labourers. They were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out around 5 AM.

According to the fire department, a total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as they learned about the tragedy. The fire broke out on the first floor and occupants on the second floor couldn’t escape.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said that fire which erupted in a bag manufacturing factory and spread to two other nearby buildings.