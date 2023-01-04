FIR registered against man who urinated on co-passenger onboard Air India flight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Air India after an inebriated male passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. The incident took place in business class of the flight on November 26, news agency ANI reported.

Air India said that it has lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident. An official of the flight told ANI that Air India has formed an internal committee that recommended that the male passenger be placed on a “no-fly” list.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered in the case. The matter was reported to Air India by a female passenger, after which a complaint was given to police on behalf of Air India on December 28, police said.

The woman, in her 70s, said in her complaint that while on board the flight from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi, the passenger who was drunk, walked up to her sear, exposed himself and urinated over her.

The woman, who also wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Tata and Sons, N Chandrasekaran, expressed deep disappointment over the incident that took place in the business class.

Woman writes letter to Tata Sons chairman expressing disappointment

“I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the appalling incident that occurred during my business class trip on flight AI102 (commencing in NY, JFK yesterday 26th November at 12.30 pm, and arriving this afternoon in New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 1.30 pm),” she said in the letter.

“This has been the most traumatic flight that I have ever experienced. During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments left the area,” the letter added.

The senior citizen further added that when she asked that her seat be changed, the airline refused, saying that no seats were available.

“I subsequently learned from a fellow passenger that several seats were available in First Class and he suggested to the crew that I be moved into one of those rather than being forced to sit in a soiled seat. Clearly, the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority. At the end of the flight, the staff told me they would get me a wheelchair to ensure that I clear customs as early as possible.

However, the wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me. I finally had to clear customs on my own and collected the luggage by myself – all in Air India pyjamas and socks,” the letter read.

“I am particularly distressed that the Airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident. Given your reputation for excellence in other aspects of your business, I hope that you will take appropriate steps to ensure that this will never be repeated,” she said.