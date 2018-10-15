FIR filed against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for assaulting doctor at AIIMS in Patna

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Kanhaiya Kumar went to see AISF President Sushil Kumar who was admitted there. (PTI)

An FIR has been registered against Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, and 100 others for assaulting a doctor at AIIMS in Patna. The incident happened on Sunday evening when Kanhaiya Kumar along with his supporters went to see AISF president Sushil Kumar who was admitted there. However, intern Avinash Pandey asked Kanhaiya and his supporters not to crowd the place.

To which, JNUSU president and his supporters allegedly manhandled the intern and the security guard who was deployed there. According to ANI, the case was filed after the hospital administration lodged a complaint at Phulwari Sharif police station.

A day after the incident, senior doctors of the medical institutes on Monday staged a protest against the JNUSU president and his supporters. Speaking on the issue, Dr Vinay Singh told the Times of India that Kanhaiya and his supporters ‘even snatched the mobile phone of the intern’ and thrashed the security guard.

According to the report, health minister Mangal Pandey has taken note of the case and has asked the institute to submit a report about the incident. He has also assured that strong action would be taken against people who misbehaved with the doctors.