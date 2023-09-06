FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge in UP over Sanatan Dharma remarks

An FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Wednesday against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

Stalin was booked for his call to ‘eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ and Kharge for backing his remark, police were quoted as saying by PTI.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Tuesday.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin’s statement alleging that the politician’s comments had hurt their feelings, PTI reported.

Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and said that it should be “eradicated”.

His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.