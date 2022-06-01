FIR against MS Dhoni, 7 others in Bihar’s Begusarai; know what the case is all about

An FIR has been lodged against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and seven others in Bihar’s Begusarai in a check bounce case.

According to reports, a company named SK Enterprises filed an FIR in Begusarai’s CJM’s court on Monday, alleging that a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh, which they received from ‘New Global Produce India Limited’ got bounced. Dhoni had promoted the New Global Produce India Limited and hence he too has been named in the FIR.

After hearing the matter on Monday, the court transferred the case to Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Mishra. The next hearing of the case will take place on June 28.

SK Enterprise had received an order for fertilisers worth Rs 30 lakh from New Global Produce India Limited. While the order was delivered, the former alleged that that the dealer did not comply with the agreement leading to a huge amount of product remaining unsold.

The company took back the remaining fertiliser and in lieu of this, they gave the agency a cheque of Rs 30 lakh. The cheque was deposited in the bank but it bounced.

A legal notice was served to the company, but it did not respond to the same. Eventually, the proprietor of SK Enterprises Neeraj Kumar Nirala filed an FIR against MS Dhoni – who had promoted the concerned product – and seven others.