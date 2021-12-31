FIR against Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap for suppressing property info in poll affidavit

The CBDT had said that it found a ‘manifold increase in value of Tej Pratap Yadav’s movable and immovable assets between 2015 and 2020’.

In fresh trouble for RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, an FIR has been registered against him for allegedly hiding details of his property in the poll affidavit filed during the 2020 Assembly elections in the state. The FIR was lodged at the Rosera Police Station in Gopalganj district against the Hasanpur MLA.

“The FIR was registered on Wednesday at Rosera Police Station under Section 125 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for hiding property details in the affidavit,” said a police official.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of the ruling Janata Dal (United) as the party had filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer in Bihar against him in November 2020. The ruling party had alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav did not mention details of his assets in the affidavit. The EC had then directed the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) to conduct a probe into the JD(U)’s allegations.

The CBDT reportedly said that it found a ‘manifold increase in value of Tej Pratap Yadav’s movable and immovable assets between 2015 and 2020’.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Tej Pratap for suppressing information about his assets in the affidavit and asked him to reply within three weeks.

The year 2021 has been a roller coaster ride for Tej Pratap as he was virtually ousted from the RJD following a disagreement with the party’s state chief Jagada Nand Singh. Following the dispute, Tej Pratap Yadav launched his own organisation named ‘Chhatra Janshakti Parishad’ in September. However, the RJD did not officially remove him from the party.