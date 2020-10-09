FIR against Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Locket Chatterjee for unlawful assembly

On Thursday, the BJP had launched a state-wide ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation march to protest the alleged killing of its workers in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Police have booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, Members of Parliament Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, and Rakesh Singh for unlawful assembly and law violation. BJP leaders Bharati Ghosh and Jayprakash Majumdar have also been booked by the Police. On Thursday, the BJP had launched a state-wide ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation march to protest the alleged killing of its workers in West Bengal.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the Police were working like Trinamool Congress cadres. “It is clear that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared and is hence using police as her cadre. The cases lodged against us are shameful. This is not how a democracy works, we will fight legally,” Dilip Ghosh said.

The BJP on Thursday alleged that its leaders were manhandled by police and wasn’t allowed to protest peacefully. They also shared pictures saying police resorted to “goondaism” while dealing with the protestors. The police had fired tear gas and used water cannons to stop the BJP protesters marching towards CM Mamata Banerjee’s office Nabanna in Kolkata.

Sharing some pictures, Tejasvi Surya said that this is what fascism looks like. “Country bombs hurled at our rally by TMC goons from rooftops. Tear gas and water cannons launched against a peaceful march. The tyrant’s time is coming to an end,” he said.

In a tweet, the BJP said that the Mamata Banerjee government’s fascism in Bengal was seen on the streets of Kolkata Thursday. “Her government and party workers unleashed brute force to prevent peaceful and democratic protest by BJYM against her corrupt, inept, violent, and tyrannical regime. TMC’s misrule is set to end,” it said.