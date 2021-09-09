  • MORE MARKET STATS

FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub in Ghaziabad for her three fundraising campaigns

By: |
Updated: September 09, 2021 8:24 AM

Other than the alleged irregularities, Sankrityayan has also sought a probe into the “foreign money” received as part of the fundraising campaigns.

Other than the alleged irregularities, Sankrityayan has also sought a probe into the “foreign money” received as part of the fundraising campaigns.

An FIR has been filed against journalist Rana Ayyub in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for her fundraising campaigns for COVID-19 and flood relief in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, Live Law reported. 

The complaint has been filed by the co-founder of an outfit, Hindu IT Cell, at Indirapuram police station. Vikas Sankrityayan has alleged irregularities in three fundraising campaigns on Ketto that he attributes to Ayyub – funds to help COVID-hit people in India during the second wave, funds for slum dwellers and farmers in April-May 2020 and relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra in June-September 2020. 

Related News

Other than the alleged irregularities, Sankrityayan has also sought a probe into the “foreign money” received as part of the fundraising campaigns.

The Hindu IT Cell has alleged that Ayyub had illegally collected money through the online platform Ketto “in the name of charity”, adding that the journalist also received foreign funds without the government’s approval.

The group alleged that a portion of the funds has still not been spent on beneficiaries, which the complainant claims to have confirmed with the online platform.

The charges against Ayyub were under section 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and section 66D of the Information Technology Act (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources).

Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 418 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code were also included in the FIR.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Ghaziabad
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub in Ghaziabad for her three fundraising campaigns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Featured Stories

Advertisement

Stockal Specials

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
14th largest increase in EPS estimates for S&P 500 companies since 2009 for Q3 – Check details
2Want to invest in 100% of US stock market? Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) makes it possible
3Apple share price soars 19% so far this year; FAANGM stocks jump 31% on average in 2021