FIR against BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for comparing Sadarsofa area of Hubbali with Pakistan

BJP MP Pralhad Joshi. (Source: PTI)

An FIR was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pralhad Joshi on Saturday for allegedly ‘comparing Sadarsofa area of Hubbali with Pakistan’, in a speech he made in the district. Following Joshi’s speech in the Karnataka district, a group of Muslims had staged a protest on Friday evening. This led to action against the BJP MP for his derogatory remarks against mosques of Hubballi.

Jafersab Khazi and Mahmad Hanif Hullapadi, office bearers of Masjid Jamat in Saidar Street alleged that Joshi, during his visit to slain Gurusiddappa Ambiger’s residence on Thursday, said that many mosques have illegally stored weapons. They added that statements like these can spread hate in society.

Joshi has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC and other relevant sections as well.

Earlier this week, Joshi had made the news when a mistake led to a day of embarrassment for the BJP. During his Karnataka tour, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, while interacting with the media, called BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa corrupt while Joshi said Narendra Modi had done nothing for the SC/ ST community.

The incident took place when Shah during his address said, “Recently, a retired Supreme Court judge said if ever there was a competition for the most corrupt government, then the Yeddyurappa government will get number one…,” leaving Yeddyurappa and the BJP leadership shocked. Pralhad Joshi leaned over to whisper into Shah’s ear: “Siddaramaiah government.”

However, he himself made a huge mistake while translating Amit Shah’s speech from Hindi into Kannada. After Shah launched a scathing attack against Siddaramaiah for not doing anything for the SC and ST communities in the state, Joshi translated it as: “Narendra Modi did not do anything for the SC/STs.”