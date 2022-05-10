FIR against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan for obstructing MCD’s demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh

The Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supports for allegedly obstructing the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s drive in Shaheen Bagh. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by the SDMC against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in the area which was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in December 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “Based on the complaint received from SDMC, an FIR has been registered against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.” In a complaint to the SHO of Shaheen Bagh, the SDMC’s Central Zone licensing inspector said that an encroachment removal drive was fixed for Monday on the main road in Shaheen Bagh and its staff and police personnel were present at the site for carrying out the action.

“Amanatullah Khan MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of the zone SDMC to remove the encroachment. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants,” the SDMC’s Central Zone licensing inspector wrote in the complaint.

The SDMC was forced to abandon to its anti-encroachment drive amid protests by locals who physically blocked the bulldozers and authority officials, who were accompanied by Delhi Police personnel.

Many raised slogans against the authorities and staged sit-ins on the roads, while a woman protester hopped onto a bulldozer, the earthmoving machine that has emerged as a symbol of government power in the recent months.As a fidgety bulldozer driver nervously moved the machine from one part of the street to another amid the unfolding drama, the authorities called off the proposed demolition.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violent Hindu-Muslim clashes on April 16. The action drew widespread criticism and the Supreme Court had to intervene to stop the drive.