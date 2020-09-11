  • MORE MARKET STATS

FIR against 86 Samajwadi Party workers in UP for holding protest in violation of laws

By: |
September 11, 2020 7:27 PM

A case has been registered at the Kuwarsi Police Station against the SP workers, including former city unit president Ajju Ishaq, for holding a candlelight protest against  rising' unemployment in the state on Wednesday night, they said.

In the FIR, 31 people have been named, whereas 55 people are unnamed. A probe is on in the matter, they added.

Eighty-six Samajwadi Party workers have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for holding a protest here amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Friday.

Ishaq was the SP candidate in the 2017 state assembly elections. According to police, a number of SP workers had collected near a house in Rajanagar Colony here and were raising anti-government slogans.

When a police party arrived at the spot and tried to persuade them to disperse, the protesters did not relent and continued to raise slogans, they said.

