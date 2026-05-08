TVK may have rewritten Tamil Nadu’s political history, but the party’s failure to cross the majority mark on its own has turned the spotlight away from the winner’s podium and onto the backrooms where a handful of smaller parties now hold all the leverage.

The Governor has sent Vijay back twice, asking him to return with a majority number. According to the Indian Express, speculations are rife over whether AIADMK-DMK can come together and form the government, with the ADMK camp adding fuel to the fire.

TVK seeks allies

Vijay won 108 seats and needs a minimum of 10 additional MLAs to form a government. Congress, which won 5 seats as a DMK ally, has since crossed over to form a coalition with TVK, effectively pulling INC out of the DMK-led SPA and into the INDIA bloc alongside TVK. But even with Congress’s 5 seats, TVK is still at roughly 113, still short of 5 seats.

Both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India held executive committee meetings on Friday morning to discuss the possibility of an alliance. The two parties are also slated to meet with leaders from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi later on Friday to take a final call on the matter. Each of the three parties has two seats in the Assembly, with an alliance pushing TVK over the majority mark.

“The Left parties, CPI, CPM, and also the VCK in Tamil Nadu, have all maintained that the larger mandate is for TVK. The Governor should invite the single largest party, and that government must be allowed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly, not in the halls or corridors of the Governor’s residence,” D Raja Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary told PTI.

The Indian Union Muslim League (which holds two seats) also said it was approached by the TVK for a possible alliance. IUML President, KM Kader Mohideen told ANI on Thursday that the decision was being left to DMK chief MK Stalin.

Understanding the election result tally

No single party holds an absolute majority following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Vijay-led TVK comes close with 108 seats — but falls short of the 118 MLAs required to form the government. An alliance with the Congress does not help —the party secured only five seats during the recent elections.

Neither the DMK nor the AIADMK can form the next government on their own — even if they ally with every single smaller party in the state. But the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secured 59 seats in the recent polls while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam got 47 constituencies. Their collective strength of 106 seats is slightly less than the tally racked up by TVK.

As such, both the TVK-Congress combine and a potential DMK-AIADMK alliance would be able to form the government with the help of smaller parties.

The big three:

TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam / Vijay): 108 seats — single largest party but 10 short of majority

— single largest party but 10 short of majority DMK: 59 seats

AIADMK: 47 seats

The smaller parties:

PMK: 4 seats

INC (Congress): 5 seats

CPI: 2 seats, CPI(M): 2 seat, IUML: 2 seat

BJP: 1 seat, DMDK: 1 seat, VCK: 2 seat, AMMK: 1 seat

What about a DMK-AIADMK alliance?

Much has been said about a possible alliance between long-time rivals DMK and AIADMK since the Congress aligned itself with the TVK earlier this week. Party leaders have also accused the BJP of “operating through” Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and colluding with the DMK and AIADMK.

“BJP is operating through the governor. The governor is not respecting the mandate of the people. The BJP is operating through the Governor as well as AIADMK and DMK now. Who is the backstabber now? DMK is joining with AIADMK, and the BJP is operating. The remote control is with the BJP. Tamil Nadu people have rejected both parties, and they are coming together to form an alliance with the blessing of the BJP…DMK has surrendered,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged in conversation with ANI.

There has been no official update about a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance and political leaders in Tamil Nadu shared conflicting statements on Friday.

“I don’t think it is possible because we, DMK and AIADMK, are the major enemies in Tamil Nadu politics,” DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told ANI.

“The public sentiment is there that AIADMK has to come back to power…That may happen in the due course of time with the grace of God,” added AIADMK MP M Thambidurai.