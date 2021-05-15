Financial Express managing editor Sunil Jain succumbs to COVID-19

(Source: Sunil Jain Facebook account)

Financial Express managing editor Sunil Jain passed away after battling COVID-19 on 15 May. He was 58 years old. Jain was admitted at AIIMS Delhi after his condition worsened on 3 May and despite the best treatment possible, he couldn’t be saved.

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour,” his sister Sandhya Jain said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief. “You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Anant Goenka, executive director, Indian Express said in a tweet: “Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle to Covid today. He was a friend, of unquestionable integrity & inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom. Your Express family will miss you.”

Jain has been with Financial Express for over a decade. He finished his Masters from the Delhi School of Economics in 1986 and started his career as a consultant. He then took charge of the export policy desk at FICCI, before getting into journalism with India Today magazine in 1991. He was the magazine’s business editor for a year before joining The Indian Express to lead business and economy coverage. After six years, he moved to Business Standard for eight years, before returning to the Express Group with The Financial Express in 2010.