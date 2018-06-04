Finance Minister Arun Jaitley returns home after successful kidney transplant. (Image: ANI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday returned home after a gap of three weeks after undergoing a successful surgery. Jaitley (65) was admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for a kidney transplant. In a tweet, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the entire medical team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who took care of him during his stay in the hospital.

The Finance Minister was admitted to the hospital on May 12 and the surgery was performed on May 14.

“Delighted to be back at home. My gratitude to the Doctors, Nursing officers and the paramedics who looked after me for over the past three weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues and friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery,” Jaitley tweeted.

During Jaitley’s absence, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of Finance Ministry. In a tweet on April 6, the Finance Minister had informed about his illness and undergone dialysis for a month.

“I am being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from a controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” Jaitley tweeted on April 6.