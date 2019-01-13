Finance Commission should change the way it functions, says Telangana CM

KCR said: “It is better if the Finance Commission becomes a policy formulating body.” (PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday suggested some changes in the way the Finance Commission functioned. He wants the Commission to decide devolution of funds keeping the diversity of the state in mind. The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials ahead of a possible visit of the 15th Finance Commission to the state.

In a statement released on Saturday, Rao said: “The Finance Commission visits states with pre-occupied notions. They come with pre-occupied ideas like ToR (Terms of Reference) which in fact should be done after they complete their visit, discuss with state governments and take their views.”

He further: “It is better if the Finance Commission becomes a policy formulating body. Devolution is the right of the states. A lot of diversity is there with reference to states requirements.”

The Telangana CM asked the state finance department to prepare a memorandum mentioning its requirements and the report should contain all that it state needs. He said that there has not been a qualitative change in the lives of the people even though different governments came to power at the centre and state level since independence. “…Hence it is the time to introspect on this front,” he said.

“Whatever they are supposed to devolve, they have instead centralized. I told NITI Ayog in one of the meetings that the Centre should not come in the way of growing states,” the CM said.

Rao further said that the growth of the state should be considered as the growth of the nation. He urged the centre “do not disincentivise growing states”. “Even for meagre funds lots of conditions are imposed by the centre. The relation that should exist between the union government to state government is absent. It’s highly unfortunate that the policies devolution is in a manner of dishonouring state government and states powers,” he said.