Finance Commission may incentivise states for better population management

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh

The 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Monday said it may consider incentivising states which have made “good and rapid” progress in population management.

“One of the terms of reference for the commission says that we shall use 2011 census if we choose to use population. There is a particular component in the terms of reference which says we may consider incentivising those states which have achieved good and rapid progress on replacement rates on demographic management,” he said adressing a programme of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Responding to a query about opposition by some states for shifting of population base from 1971 to 2011 in the trems of reference, he said the commission has nothing to do with the terms of reference given to it by the President.

The Commission has been visiting West Bengal from Monday to Wednesday ans is supposed to have discussions with state government officials and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Singh, who met leaders of political parties of the state on Monday, said that all “pleaded for a higher devolution of taxes and sought special attention for the debt stressed states”.