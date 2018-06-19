Finally, Arvind Kejriwal ends nine-day dharna, after assurance from Delhi L-G

Kejriwal had gone on a dharna inside Delhi L-G office on Monday last week over alleged strike and non-cooperation by the IAS officers in the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ended his nine-day-long dharna at the Delhi L-G office. Reports say that the Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has written to Kejriwal, urging him to meet the bureaucrats. Kejriwal had gone on a dharna inside Delhi L-G office on Monday last week over alleged strike and non-cooperation by the IAS officers in the national capital. The IAS officers have been oberving a five-minute silence in their offices since the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP leaders at Kejriwal’s residence.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to meet officers urgently to address concerns of both sides through dialogue. The letter was LG’s first communication with Arvind Kejriwal ever since AAP ministers started a sit-in. Baijal letter came as reply to Manish Sisodia’s communication in which he had asked for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had started a sit-in protest at the L-G’s office cum residence on June 11. The Delhi ministers had demanded a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”.

Earlier, Sisodia and Jain, who were on a hunger strike at the L-G’s office and were hospitalised after their health deteriorated.

The two ministers were discharged this morning from the LNJP Hospital. “The L-G requested the CM to urgently meet the officers at the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi,” an official from Baijal’s office said in a statement.