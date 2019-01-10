Final Push: Modi govt to push through its legislative agenda in the Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

The NDA government will make a final push to implement its legislative agenda before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May this year. It has announced a two-week long Budget Session, instead of four-five sittings required to pass the vote-on-account in the election year.

The BJP-led government managed to pass a crucial constitutional amendment to give 10% reservation to the poorer section of upper castes after extending the Rajya Sabha session by a day.

What to expect in the upcoming Budget Session

The government will make an attempt to pass Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s important social reform agenda – a law to ban instant triple talaq practiced by some Muslims in India – by passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018.

Modi government will also push through other key bills like the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, after failing to pass it due to paucity of time. The bill could not be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the debate on the quota bill went on till late night.

The government will also bring a law which will be required to be passed by a simple majority in both the houses to implement the government’s decision to give 10% quota to economically weaker sections, similar to the bills relating to the implementation of the GST reform.

The government had to pass five different bills for the implementation the goods and services tax after the 122nd constitutional amendment bill was cleared by both the houses.

Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha

In addition to the Triple Talaq Bill and the Citizenship Bill, the government has listed 8 other bills in the Rajya Sabha which could not be taken up due to the prolonged discussion on the upper caste quota bill.

These are: (i) the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (ii) the Companies Amendment Bill, 2018, (iii) the Aadhaar and Other Laws Amendment Bill, 2018, (iv) the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, (v) the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, (vi) the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (vii) The Appropriation (Bill No. 6), 2018, and (viii) the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2018.

The government is expected to take up all these bills and several new ones except the appropriation bill. Being a money bill, the Appropriation (Bill No. 6), 2018, will be deemed to be passed by both the houses of Parliament after the expiry of 14 days from the date of its passage by the Lok Sabha.