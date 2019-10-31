‘Final assault!’ Sonia Gandhi tears into Modi government over ‘dilution’ of RTI Act

The BJP govt has now launched its final assault to decimate RTI, Gandhi said in a strongly worded statement

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Modi government of launching the “final assault” to decimate the historic Right to Information (RTI) Act, diluting the powers of the Information Commissioners through amendments to the legislation and enforcing their “majoritarian agenda without being held accountable to people”.

“The BJP government has now launched its final assault to decimate RTI. To further erode and dilute its effectiveness, the Modi government has passed amendments which diminish the office of the information commissioner in a manner that it leaves them at the mercy of the very government it is required to hold accountable,” the Congress president said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Enacted in 2005, the Modi government amended the RTI Act last year in July and introduced changes in the service conditions, including the salary and tenure of the Information Commissioners. Among other provisions, the amended legislation reduced the tenure of the Information Commissioners to three years from five years. Last week, the government notified the rules of the amended RTI Act.

The term of office for the Information Commissioners is now at the discretion of the central government, the Congress leader alleged. The amendments passed by the government will ensure that no Information Commissioner shall be free from interference and signalling by the Modi government, she explained.

“We have opposed these amendments in Parliament and will continue to oppose them in practice. We condemn this piecemeal destruction of our democratic institutions and will continue to fight the Modi government in these self-serving actions which are the very opposite of national interest,” she said.

Highlighting the role of RTI Act in governance, Gandhi said that RTI activists across the country have used the legislation to tackle corruption, to measure the effectiveness of government policies and to illuminate the deficiencies in processes such as demonetisation and elections.

By reducing the benefits for these important posts, the Modi government has ensured that no senior self-respecting official would agree to work under such monitored circumstances, she alleged.