Film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra arrested for allegedly running car over wife

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in his vehicle, news agency PTI reported. The alleged incident rook place on October 19 in the parking area of the couple’s apartment in Andheri (West) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On Thursday, acting on his wife’s complaint, the producer of Hindi film ‘Dehati Disco’ was taken to the Amboli police station, and arrested in the wee hours of Friday.

In her complaint, she said she had found her husband at the parking lot with another woman in his car. When she confronted him, Mishra tried to escape from the spot in his car and in the process, hit his wife and sped away.

In the process, he had hit his wife, and this caused injuries to her legs, hand and head, police said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the film producer under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for rushing away from the spot without rendering help or informing the police, The Indian Express reported.

On Friday, Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was added to the FIR against Mishra.