Film on George Fernandes soon: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says script ready, hunt on for team

Former India defence minister George Fernandes. (AP File)

Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that a biopic on veteran leader George Fernandes is in the pipeline. The film will be produced by Raut. Interestingly, Fernandes-led trade unions had clashed several times with Shiv Sena in the 1960s. On Sunday, Raut told PTI that the script for the film on the life of the veteran leader is ready and he is in the process of identifying a team for making the film that would be in Marathi and Hindi.

A Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, Raut also said he is producing a biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Fernandes was born in south Karnataka. He had started his political career in Mumbai as a trade union leader. Among other languages, he speaks Marathi fluently.

According to the PTI report, Raut’s film will focus on the mid-fifties to Emergency. The socialist and charismatic leader had emerged as a giant killer by defeating Congress veteran S K Patil in the latter’s bastion in Mumbai in the 1967 Lok Sabha elections.

Life of Fernandes is said to have inspired characters in other films and novel. He is said to have inspired the character of union leader D’Casta in Arun Sadhu’s Marathi novel “Mumbai Dinank”. The character also featured in the subsequent Jabbar Patel-directed film “Simhasan”.

Early this month, 88th birthday of Fernandes, who also served as the Defence Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government between 1998 and 2004, was celebrated. Fernandes has been crippled by Alzheimer’s disease. His last stint in the Parliament was as a Rajya Sabha MP between August 2009 to July 2010.

Fernandes is a native of Mangaluru in Karnataka.He is the founder of the Samata Party. Fernandes rose to fame as an anti-Emergency crusader and civil rights activists and served as a Union Minister in the Janata Party government headed by Morarji Desai that came to power in 1977 to 1980.

Remembering Fernandes on his birthday, veteran BJP leader LK Advani was quoted as saying by PTI: “Geroge has done a great service to the nation. I always remember his speeches and miss them now.”