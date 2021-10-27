Film industry should be made ‘drug mukt’ but drug addicts must not be put in jail: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had recently suggested decriminalising possession of small quantities of drugs for personal consumption.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday stressed that there is a need to make the film industry “drug-free” but said drug addicts must not be put in jail and there must be a change in this law.

“People who drink alcohol are not sent to prison. But there is a provision in law that people who consume drugs can be sent to jail. From the view of social justice, our ministry feels that of course a person should not take drugs, but if he does, then he should not be sent to prison. The law needs to be changed,” he said.

“So action is taken against both the drug addict and drug smuggler. The NCB has taken action against many since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. There is a need to change the atmosphere of the film industry and there is a need to make drug mukt film industry and most drugs are sold in film industry and artists get addicted so there is a need for action against them too,” he added.

The social justice and empowerment ministry had recently suggested decriminalising possession of small quantities of drugs for personal consumption in its recommendations submitted to the Revenue Department over review of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ministry suggested that the compulsory treatment in government centres must be given to those caught with small quantities for personal consumption instead of a jail term, an official said.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Dhamecha by the NCB, along with others. While Aryan and Merchant are now lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is at the Byculla Women’s Prison. A special court for NDPS cases had refused to grant them bail.