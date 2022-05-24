Fillip to Congress as 8 ex-MLAs join party in Haryana, Hooda says ‘party on a comeback’

The Haryana Congress on Monday received a shot in the arm as eight former legislators, including a former minister, joined the party. The eight, including two who had earlier left the Grand Old Party, were welcomed by state Congress chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Those who joined the party include Sharda Rathore, who had quit Congress to join the BJP in 2019, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Naresh Selwal, Parminder Singh Dhul, Jile Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki and Subhash Chaudhary. Along with them, Loktanter Suraksha Party’s Kishanlal Panchal also joined Congress.

Hooda assured them of full respect and honour in the party. He said such a large number of leaders joining together is reflective of the people’s sentiments.

“It is clear from this development that the public sentiments are with the Congress. The Congress is getting a strong response from the public as it is the only option for the future. The party is on a comeback,” said the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly.

Udai Bhan said that leaders who joined Congress, represent different classes and communities. “Two represent Kamboj community, one Brahmin, one Jat, two Scheduled Castes, one Rajput, one from the Lohat and one from Prajapati community. This gives a clear indication that all sections are with the Congress,” said Udai Bhan, adding that their joining will give more strength to the party.

Sharda Rathore had remained MLA from Ballabhgarh seat in Faridabad. She left the Congress party and joined the BJP in August 2019.

Ram Niwas Ghorela is a former MLA from Barwala while Naresh Selwal is an ex-MLA from Uklana (reserved).

Parminder Singh Dhull remained MLA twice on the INLD ticket from the Julana seat. However, he lost in the 2019 assembly polls after he contested on the BJP ticket.

Zile Ram Sharma is a former Congress MLA from Assandh seat of Karnal district while Rakesh Kamboj is a former Congress MLA from Indri seat.

Rakesh Kamboj was elected MLA from Indri seat of Karnal in 2005. He stood third from the same seat as a HJC candidate in 2009 and 2014.

Raj Kumar Valmiki, a former the secretary of the Youth Congress, was elected MLA from Jundla in 1991 and was appointed chief parliamentary secretary. He was the chairman of the Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation from 2006 to 2014. Prior to joining the Conghress, he was Ambala in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Subhash Choudhary, a two-term MLA from Jagadhri constituency — 1996 and 2005 — also remained a minister from 1996-2001.

Kishan Lal Panchal is the state president of Loktantra Suraksha Party and had contested Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak in 2019 and assembly elections from Bahadurgarh.