FIITJEE Metro station’ controversy: Why IIT Delhi is protesting against DMRC decision?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has moved the high court over naming of a nearby Metro station as ‘FIITJEE IIT Metro station’. It has argued that coupling of names mislead people and “tarnish the image” of the institute. In its plea, the institute has said that because of coupling of the names, IIT-Delhi has been receiving questions and complaints from aspiring candidates, parents and even alumni, asking if FIITJEE was the “official” coaching partner for aspirants looking to get admission in IIT.

“This has led to many parents, alumni, and prospective students asking us whether we have tied up with the coaching institute, which is unacceptable and misleading. We have moved Court on this,” V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT-Delhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking earlier to Indian Express, Rao had said the institute received mails from the alumni expressing concern over the move. “The station is inside IIT Delhi, we gave land to DMRC and it’s being named after FIITJEE, a private coaching institute. This creates a direct conflict of interest. People are getting misled by the signage, thinking we have a contract with them,” he was quoted as saying.

“We only got to know of FIITJEE’s name being used when the signage was put up. That is when we approached the DMRC. They told us that the contract had already been given, so nothing could be done, and that if the contract had to be breached, IIT should compensate FIITJEE. We said why should we pay? So, we went to the Delhi High Court,” he told IE.

The IIT-D Alumni Association also had meetings with IIT-D Director and DMRC officials regarding the issue. The alumni association president Atul Bal said he had met DMRC director (operations) A K Garg two days back. During the discussion, his team was told that there were some financial implications, after which it was also discussed whether FIITJEE brand could be shifted from IIT Delhi to Hauz Khas station. However, the official added that advertisers were allotted 20 Metro stations in the capital, and Hauz Khas was not one of them. While all parties wanted to resolve the issue amicably, now the court has to decide, he added.

DMRC said as the matter was in the court, it would reply after examining in detail the issues raised by them IIT-D.