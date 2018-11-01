Fighting air pollution: Steps government can take to improve Delhi air quality

The air quality has worsened in the last couple of days and is expected to dip even further in the coming week. (Reuters)

Delhi is staring at yet another season of severe air pollution. The air quality has worsened in the last couple of days and is expected to dip even further in the coming week. While authorities are taking every possible measure to fight air pollution, a look at WHO’s seven-point guide could help them tackle air pollution in Delhi. In a report released this year in May, the World Health Organization listed out seven steps that need to be taken by governments and industries to fight increasing air pollution.

Here’s what the government can do to tackle air pollution

1- Greening of the health sector to minimize its pollution emissions.

2- Build safe and affordable public transport systems and pedestrian- and cycle-friendly networks.

3- Invest in energy-efficient housing and power generation.

4- Improve industry and municipal waste management.

5- Reduce emissions from household coal and biomass energy systems.

6- Reduce agricultural waste incineration, forest fires and certain agroforestry activities — for example, charcoal production.

7- Support the transition to exclusive use of clean household energy for cooking, heating and lighting.

The government has taken several measures including banning industry units and construction activities to tackle pollution in the national capital. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the current meteorological conditions are not favourable for dispersal of pollutants in the capital for the next two days.

The authorities have said that due to biomass burning in the neighbouring states, the air quality is likely to remain poor on Thursday and Friday.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday urged the people of Delhi to use public transport for the next few days to keep a check on pollution. The requests came in the backdrop of reports that suggest private vehicles contribute to 40 per cent pollution in Delhi-NCR.