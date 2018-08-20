Fight against lynchings: Modi government mulls big move, key changes likely

After studying the draft report, the Home Ministry committee will take a final decision.

As the debate over alleged incidents of lynching escalated, a Centre panel has come up with suggestions key measures to check such incidents. An “informal” committee headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has chalked out a draft report in which suggestions such as amendments to the IPC and CrPC, making the crime non-bailable, fast-tracking trial in such cases through special courts, and providing monetary assistance to the victims from a central fund were put forward. The committee, which was set up by the Home Ministry on July 23 as per the directions of the Supreme Court, is slated to submit its recommendations to a Group of Ministers by August 21.

The three-member committee held parleys with police in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Notably aforementioned states have reported the most cases of lynching. It also spoke to other authorities handling law and order. The group also addressed the question of whether a separate law, dubbed informally as Maanav Suraksha Kanoon (MASUKA), was needed to deal with mob violence. The group — comprising Union Home Ministry Joint Secretaries S C L Das and Praveen Vashisth, and Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, Abhay.

After studying the draft report, the Home Ministry committee will take a final decision. After finalising the report, Home Ministry will send it to a Group of Ministers headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and consisting of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, that in turn will submit its report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on July 17, the Supreme Court had made the Centre and the state governments accountable for mob violence and lynching and asked them to take steps to curb and stop dissemination of irresponsible and explosive messages and videos on social media platforms which incite such incidents. In July, The Centre had also directed the states and Union territories (UTs) to check incidents of mob lynching fuelled by rumours of child lifting on social media.