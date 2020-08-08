‘Fight against injustice, don’t be afraid’: Rahul Gandhi

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi’s slogan of “do or die” will have to be given a new meaning — “fight against injustice, don’t be afraid”.
The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.
Mahatma Gandhi had given a “do or die” call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.
“Gandhi ji’s slogan of ‘do or die’ will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. ‘Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.