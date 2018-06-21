Fifteen tonnes of beef seized in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, three arrested

Fifteen tonnes of beef seized in Maharashtra’s Kalyan (Representative Image: IE)

Fifteen tonnes of beef was seized and three people arrested after a truck was apprehended at Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said today. Acting on a tip-off yesterday, a truck, coming from Malegaon in Nashik district and headed towards Taloja in neighbouring Raigad, was apprehended in Kalyan, an official said.

“Fifteen tonnes of beef was confiscated. Three persons, identified as Wasim Latif Khan, Mohammad Anwar Mohammad Hussain and Amjad Khayyum Khan were arrested,” an official said. A case was registered with Manpada police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and MaharashtraAnimal Preservation Act, he informed. He said that a sample of the seized beef has been sent for testing.