Feud in Congress out in open, Ashok Gehlot says Sachin Pilot should responsible for his son’s defeat from Jodhpur

Congress rift out in open: The rift within the Congress has finally come to the fore with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directly blaming his deputy Sachin Pilot for the defeat his son Vaibhav Gehlot suffered in the just concluded Lok Sabha election from Jodhpur seat. The Congress failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan despite winning the Assembly elections in December last year. Vaibhav Gehlot suffered a heavy defeat by over two lakh votes from Jodhpur seat against BJP's Gajenjdra Singh Shekhawat. Also Read:\u00a0Congress can never die, country needs it: Ashok Gehlot In an interview to with Hindi news channel ABP News, Ashok Gehlot said Sachin Pilot was confident that Congress will win Jodhpur seat with a huge margin. "I feel he should take responsibility for that seat at least," Ashok Gehlot, who has represented Jodhpur in Lok Sabha for five terms, told the channel. Admitting that the Congress completely failed to foresee the rout it suffered, Ashok Gehlot said," We didn't expected this kind of debacle. Whether it is the CM or PCC (state Congress chief), the responsibility is collective." The state Congress leaders had earlier complained that Gehlot neglected campaigning in Rajasthan and focused only on his son's seat. Also Read:\u00a0\u2018You are fighting against hatred for every single Indian\u2019: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP in his pep talk to 52 MPs The Congress has been witnessing turbulent times ever since the Lok Sabha election results were announced on May 23. The Congress managed to win just 52 seats, just eight more from what it won in 2014. Soon after the results were out, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to step down and asked party leaders to pick a non-Gandhi to lead the organisation. While the Congress Working Committee has rejected Rahul's decision pleading him to continue on the post, he remains adamant.