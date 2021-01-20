  • MORE MARKET STATS

Festive mood in Kamala Harris’s ancestral villages in Tamil Nadu ahead of her swearing-in as US Vice President

By: |
January 20, 2021 6:46 PM

To celebrate the occasion, various business organisations distributed calendars with her photo to people, while politicians cutting across party lines offered sweets to passers-by.

Special prayers were held at the local temple praying for her successful stint as US Vice President.

With Indian-origin Kamala Harris all set to be sworn in as the first woman Vice President of the US on Wednesday, people of two villages in Tamil Nadu, native to her maternal grandparents, are in a festive mood bursting crackers, distributing sweets and calendars with her photo embossed. The 10-km stretch between Mannargudi and Thulasenthirapuram-Painganadu villages in Tiruvarur district is lined with huge digital banners carrying the photo of Kamala Harris.

To celebrate the occasion, various business organisations distributed calendars with her photo to people, while politicians cutting across party lines offered sweets to passers-by. Womenfolk of almost all houses drew rangolis with congratulatory messages and firecrackers were burst at many places. Special prayers were held at the local temple praying for her successful stint as US Vice President.

Related News

Some villagers are just waiting to see her being sworn-in on television. Thulasenthirapuram-Painganadu villages are located very close to each other near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, a part of the fertile Cauvery delta region. Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan moved out of Thulasenthirapuram village as a young man and took up a job in the British government service.

Her grandmother Rajam belonged to the nearby Painganadu village. The 56-year-old Kamala Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, scripted history by becoming the first daughter of immigrants ever elected to national office in the United States. People of these villages consider her as the daughter of their soil. ThoughHarris’s ancestors left the village many decades ago, they had kept their connections with the temple at Thulasenthirapuram intact.

Gopalan and other family members have made donations for temple renovation during various periods. In 2014, a donation was made in the name ofKamalaHarris, according to temple authorities. The villagers are now hoping that she would make a visit to the village where her grandfather lived.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Festive mood in Kamala Harris’s ancestral villages in Tamil Nadu ahead of her swearing-in as US Vice President
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Election 2021: Ranjan Banerjee, senior V-P of Aditya Birla Group, joins BJP
2Budget Session 2021 Fact Sheet: From COVID test for MPs to schedule, all you need to know
3‘They are best in agriculture’: Supreme Court frowns upon plea seeking reconstitution of panel, asks farmers not to malign members’ reputation