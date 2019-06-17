Festive atmosphere on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha session

Festive atmosphere prevailed in the House on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha session Monday with many of the newly-elected members seen in colourful attire, traditional shawls and headgears, besides a section in saffron. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were in their trademark Kurta, Pyjama and half-sleeve jacket, Union ministers Prahlad Joshi, Giriraj Singh and G K Reddy sported saffron attire or half jacket. Bihar MPs Gopal Jee Thakur and Ashok Kumar Yadav came in traditional Maithil attire and headgear, while most of the Assam MPs donned the traditional Assamese 'gamocha', considered a symbol of the states's culture. YSR Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh sported the 'Angavastram' dotted with picture of party President and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was seen in her trademark saffron robe while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wore the traditional Rajasthani saffron and green headgear as part of the dress. Film star Sunny Deol, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Gurdashpur in Punjab, came in shirt and trouser and was seen sitting in the second last row. Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao wore the traditional blue Arunachali jacket.