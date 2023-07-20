Festival of Democracy: Elections through the lens of security preparedness

By – Dr AP Maheshwari

Indian Elections have over time undergone several ups and downs as our democracy gradually evolved through different emerging facets. The oscillations, besides other things, also included a muddy show of muscle power to money power and perpetrated violence to political manipulations. Finally, we have witnessed the emergence of a stable, strong, transparent and zero-error system that was ushered in by the professionally-managed Election Commission of India (ECI) through the awakening of our civil society and the necessary adoption of distinctive strategies.

These drives made a difference, encompassing technology-driven logistics, dynamic force-deployment modules, multilayer planning and supervision by different sets of capable observers. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are on the anvil and it would be appropriate to glance through certain facts.

To recall, in the 2019 parliamentary election, 912 million people were eligible to vote and 67% of voters exercised their franchise spread over a period of 40 days. It was decided to conduct elections in seven phases. The periodical exercise commences with ECI consulting various stakeholders, primarily the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state administrations in order to determine the proper timing, required resource mobilisation, appropriate capacity building and generation of proactive responses.



By now ECI has already put in place various checklists and standard operating procedures besides a set of model codes of conduct for a motley of stakeholders. Consequent to various judicial pronouncements including the landmark Supreme Court judgment on the deployment of CAPFs, the Election Commission has also drawn detailed guidelines on the role of the central as well as state apparatus.

All those involved in the process of elections are deemed to be on deputation to the ECI. Over 3 lakh central forces and 20 lakh state police personnel were deployed during the 2019 elections and earlier. The role of CAPFs for diverse purposes includes area dominance or flag march, security of EVMs, security of polling centres and booths, and layered mobile security around the polling booths, if need be, in accordance with the guidelines of the ECI.

Such is the sanctity given to CAPF that polling at a booth does not commence till the CAPF arrives. The entrance of the given booth or the clusters of booths is under the direct control and watch of the CAPF. The booth is under the command of the presiding officer. However, CAPFs report the chain of events at the booth through their channels as well. This is to depict the indispensability and empowerment mechanism of CAPF on polling day.

Security personnel at a counting venue in Lucknow on May 21, 2019. (File photo: The Indian Express)

On the other hand, state police have the responsibility of law and order, security in catchment areas (so that voters can freely move and vote of their free will), mitigating various vulnerabilities, creating a conducive environment through effective action against criminals or trouble makers, sealing the border, naka-checks, policing in the neighbourhood zone (100 meters of booth) and the restricted zone (200 meters of the booth) on the day of polling, access control as per identity card, checking of objectionable material, making of lines at the booth etc.

Thus, there is complete role clarity. A task begins right from the observance of the Election Code of Conduct, filing nominations, monitoring road shows, securing public rallies and other methods of electioneering, and goes up to regulation of victory processions in the post-election scenario.

One of the most challenging tasks is the coordination between the state apparatus and the CAPF. Though the ECI has defined all the logistics in terms of mobility, camping, communication, etc., further fine-tuning needs to be done to avoid endless bickering that takes place at times. What needs to be underscored is the accountability of the coordinating force or nodal ranks on either side in order to ensure that the systems work. With real-time audio-visual tools, everything can be proactively conveyed to avoid any confusion. Then being compassionate is actually the ultimate key.

Past debriefing reports are well gone through to usher in the desired improvements in the system. Crisis or contingency management plans are put in place. Licensed arms need to be restricted through the committee of DM, SP and others as per the person-specific assessment. Liquor bans are placed on given dates as per norms. Thus, all the supplementary aspects are also factored in.

All these preparations need to be revisited and further strengthened as the texture and tenor of the human terrain undergoes a change. The war of narratives and the tendency to make a vulgar display of one’s strength or engage in violence on the streets, as has been witnessed in the local body or other elections, remains a matter of grave concern. This throws an onus on the local administration to mitigate all vulnerabilities and take timely action to neutralise any threat emanating from any end.

In a nutshell, the whole exercise needs to be seen in terms of the following core security-related tasks:

Optimizing the roles of various stakeholders

Institutional empowerment for resource mobilisation & capacity building

Voters’ awakening

Domain demarcations at ground level

Creating conducive environment & mitigating various vulnerabilities

Deployment strategies

Catchment area policing and special threat mitigation

Enforcing election-related laws and taking cognizance of various offences

Creating a level playing field for all

Polling centre management

Control room & reporting systems



Voting underway during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. (File photo: The Indian Express)

Action on election-related offences and vigilance on anti-democratic practices has been an area of serious concern in the past as well. As the data depicts, nearly 40% of candidates had a criminal background in the earlier elections. A large number of election-related offences were also booked, including the seizure of objectionable material and currency. Special capacity-building sessions are, therefore, held for police as well as other agencies for effective response mechanisms.

A final word of caution. All systems work only and only if those responsible at various levels don’t compromise their values. Using policing systems to harass a particular segment, putting them behind bars, creating false evidence, not creating a conducive environment, and overloading the deviations of certain segments for various ulterior reasons are some of the instances that have at times come to the fore.

Though it is no longer easy to hide things, ‘damage once done is damage that is done for long’. Hence a detailed value orientation of those deputed in the election process is a must. Actually, ECI does conduct the HR checks, yet there is still room for much to be done in this respect.

The author is former DG CRPF/BPR&D

The author is former DG CRPF/BPR&D