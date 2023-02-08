Ferrero Rocher Moments launches #MomentsOfLove campaign this V-day

Ferroro India’s premium gifting brand, ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’, has rolled out a new digital campaign, #MomentsOfLove to celebrate love. Aiming to bring alive the feeling of happiness and love to the celebration of Valentine’s day, the campaign features ferrero rocher moments as the perfect gift for your loved ones. The digital film ends by positioning ferrero rocher moments as the gift that not only brings sparkle to the celebration of love but also makes the special moments perfect.

The digital campaign will be leveraged across social media platforms.

According to the company, the campaign builds on the idea of connecting with your loved ones and creating perfect sweet memories. The video highlights celebrating moments into special #MomentsOfLove with ferrero rocher moments

Commenting on the campaign launch, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “With our new Ferrero Rocher Moments campaign #MomentsOfLove, we wish to make every moment special with your loved ones and celebrate Valentine’s Day. The campaign highlights the true spirit of love and brings alive precious and unforgettable moments in our lives.

