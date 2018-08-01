Female flight attendant suicide case: Crime Branch takes over probe

Anissia Batra. (IE)

The Crime Branch has taken over probe into the alleged suicide of a female flight attendant in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park last month, police said today. Anissia Batra, who worked with a German airline, had allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on July 14. Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on the charge of dowry death.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch two days ago after Anissia’s family alleged inadequacies in the manner the local police carried out the investigation, a senior police officer said. A friend of the deceased flight attendant, who did not wish to be named, welcomed the move and said the Crime Branch has been proactive in their investigation.

“This is a positive development. The immediate action, the Crime Branch took was they visited the crime scene and met her family members,” she said. The crime scene was compromised by the local police and was not sealed. The local police were under pressure and could not do what they were supposed to do, she alleged.

“On June 27, her family had given a letter to Hauz Khas police sttaion which stated that if anything happens to Anissia, it should be treated as murder. They did not follow up on her condition after the letter,” the flight attendant’s friend alleged. She said even Mayank was arrested after two days