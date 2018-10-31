‘Feels good to work under him’: Proud UP constable on IPS son joining as senior

An overjoyed Singh said he is proud to have his son as his senior. He said that it’s an honour for him.

Janardan Singh, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh police, is basking in glory after his Indian Police Service (IPS) son Anoop Kumar Singh was appointed as Superintendent of Police (North) in Lucknow. Adding to his joy, Janardan will now be working under the supervision of his son. Janardan is posted at Vibhuti Khand police station in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. The police station in the Uttar Pradesh capital comes under the SP (North)’s jurisdiction.

An overjoyed Singh said he is proud to have his son as his senior. He said that it’s an honour for him. “It feels good to work under him,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. SP Anoop Kumar, however, underlined that their relation won’t affect their professional equation. “Everyone has a personal and professional life. We’ll work as expected of our posts,” SP Anoop Kumar told ANI.

This reminds us of another such feel-good story from Telangana. A few months back, Deputy Commissioner of Police A R Umamaheswara saluted his IPS daughter and SP of Jagtiyal district Sindhu Sarma at a public meeting when the father-daughter duo came face to face. “This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her,” the proud father said then.

“She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don’t discuss this, but at home, we are just like any father and daughter,” the proud police father was quoted as saying by IANS. Sindhu, who was looking after women’s security at the public meeting, said: “I am very happy. This is a good opportunity for us to work together.”