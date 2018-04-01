​​ ​
  3. Feeling lonely? Now you can rent a dog for few hours in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi; know details

Feeling lonely? Now you can rent a dog for few hours in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi; know details

Dog lovers can rent a canine for few hours or even a day in metro cities from September with a new venture set to open around 100 outlets over the next 12 months.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2018 1:44 PM
dog lovers, rent a dog, MAD, PAWS, Mumbai, Bengaluru, jaipur,  Delhi, Kennel Club of India The dogs available on rent will include stray ones rescued and will be specially trained by handlers in a manner that they don’t mean harm to anyone. (Reuters)

Dog lovers can rent a canine for few hours or even a day in metro cities from September with a new venture set to open around 100 outlets over the next 12 months. Jaipur-based dog behaviourist Viren Sharma is planning to open around 100 ‘MAD’ (Mad About Dogs) centres across India which, besides renting exquisite pooches, will have facilities such as salon, spa, hotel, training institute, medical provisions and behavioural correction institute. Also, one will be able to spend a dog-day-out in cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Some of these facilities are already being provided in the Pink city.

“Initially we will start the work of opening these centres in major metros and the renting facility would start latest by second quarter of this fiscal,” Sharma told PTI. The concept, which is extremely popular in the western countries, is aimed at relieving people of their work-life stress. Sharma said, nowadays, due to busy schedule, people who are fond of dogs are unable to adopt them full time, as lack of attention and time impacts the health and life of human’s most-friendly animal.

The dogs available on rent will include stray ones rescued and will be specially trained by handlers in a manner that they don’t mean harm to anyone. The centres will be a retail chain of stores, a one-stop solution related to dogs, right from adoption and renting to buying, selling and grooming, among others. Sharma said people going out of town can also drop their dogs in these centres for as many hours or days as may be pertinent.

Further, a first-of-its-kind canine behavioural institute will also be incorporated by October this year in Jaipur by Sharma, with support of faculty from abroad and skilled people who know the art of dealing with dogs. To be called as International Institute of Canine Management (IICM), it will impart professional knowledge to those wanting be a dog expert.

“Dog was never a field of study to pursue, but now it will be,” says Sharma. The institute will have specialists for dog grooming, dog behaviour, dog training and dog breeds. “Right from the birth till their death, we will be teaching and training pupils with the most advanced faculty about all aspects of dogs and their existence,” Sharma said.

Also a pet nutritionist, he runs PAWS (pet animal welfare society) for the social upliftment of strays and under privileged animals and also organises marathons and annual rallies on issues of canine and mass concern. He also runs an online portal www.dogbazar.org, which offers services such as adoption of dogs, pet hotel, boutique and accessories. Currently associated as a secretary for Kennel Club of India (KCI) – Rajasthan, Sharma is also the breed certifying specialist for KCI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Manoj Gupta
    Apr 2, 2018 at 2:20 pm
    This is the most bizarre idea I have ever heard. Have you even kept a dog with you? Do you even know how much affection and love he develops against their owners in just few days???? And you're saying you will throw them back and break their hearts. This is ridiculous. Please I request don't break their hearts, don't bring more tears/sorrows in their life just to make some bucks. PLEASE SCRAP THIS IDEA!!!!
    Reply
    1. Suma Madhava
      Apr 2, 2018 at 10:54 am
      I really appreciate this new concept...kudos to the idea..where I can spend some time with doggies...the stray dogs which otherwise suffers on roadside now they will taken care ..even owners who abuse their dogs can now give to adoption centers....
      Reply
      1. Srijay Pillai
        Apr 2, 2018 at 10:36 am
        Mr. Sharma,THIS IS A VERY BAD IDEA. Just because we are lonely, it is ridiculous to bring a pet for a few hours or maybe a day to pep us up. Dogs are emotional and have feelings too. Being a dog and a pet nutritionist i assume you would be knowing that it takes dogs a while to start trusting people, and developing a bond with them. In the concept above, i see that you are only concerned about people who are feeling lonely, and not concerned about the wonderful canines. Moving the dogs from one place to another, from one home to another, from one person / family to another will just make the dog that much more stressed, as by the time it starts getting familiar with the people and the surroundings, it is time for it to move to the next family TO ENTERTAIN THEM. PLEASE STOP THIS.
        Reply
        1. Kaivalya Kashyap
          Apr 1, 2018 at 9:35 pm
          What is this useless concept.. this is just to gain money.. in what way is this useful to animals.. they will undergo trauma as some of them would be afraid of new human touch and all.. cruelty with butter applied
          Reply
          1. Adarsh Chaudhary
            Apr 1, 2018 at 8:21 pm
            Shameful.. dia needs strict laws for protection of animals What do you mean by a dog? They are living beings. The day is not far when human will do all kinds of abuse for making money.. pathetic..
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments

            Go to Top