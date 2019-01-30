‘Feel let down’: CM Manohar Parrikar blasts Rahul Gandhi for politicising courtesy visit

Source: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for politicising his courtesy visit to enquire about his health. This comes after the Goa unit of the BJP criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Chief Minister Parrikar told him during the former’s courtesy visit on Tuesday that he had “nothing to do with the new Rafale deal”. The Congress president had claimed so in Kochi on Tuesday.

In a letter to Rahul, Parrikar said, “I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything related to it,” ANI reported, citing the letter.

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar writes to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, writes “I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, now did we discuss anything related to it.’ pic.twitter.com/HbUX6yiDk3 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

Earlier, Goa’s minister of panchayats, Mauvin Godinho had criticised Gandhi, telling media in Panaji that it (Rahul Gandhi’s claim) was not appropriate for the party chief to do

He said that civil courtesies should remain just that and added that while leaders might come from different parties, no one should not involve politics into the matter.

“Now if big leaders start getting politics into such things also, I think it is not the right thing to do,” he said.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi had paid a surprise visit to Goa CM Parrikar who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for over a year now.

Gandhi, however, chose not to clarify where Parrikar made those comments about Rafale. Goa’s leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar who was also present at the said meeting, has on the other hand, claimed that the matter did not come up in the brief meeting between Gandhi and Parrikar.

READ ALSO | Rahul Gandhi criticized for politicizing courtesy visit to ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

A day before his surprise visit, the congress leader had claimed about the the alleged “Rafale tapes” on Twitter that the Goa’s health minister Vishwajit Rane allegedly that his cabinet colleagues were told by Goa CM Parrikar that he has files concerning the controversial Rafale fighter jets deal in his bedroom.

BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly Michael Lobo had earlier praised the Congress president’s gesture of the courtesy call on the ailing Goa Chief Minister and had added India needed more leaders like Rahul Gandhi.