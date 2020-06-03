  • MORE MARKET STATS

FedEx cargo aircraft overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai airport

Published: June 3, 2020 6:25:49 PM

Further, MIAL said that the flight operations at the airport have been suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm due to adverse weather.

The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations, it said.The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations, it said. (Representative image)

A cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx overshot the main runway of the Mumbai airport on its arrival from Bengaluru, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today (Wednesday) with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32,” it said.

“Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday. The decision was taken after consultation with the Airports Authority of India,” MAIL said.

