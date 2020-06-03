FedEx cargo aircraft overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai airport

Further, MIAL said that the flight operations at the airport have been suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm due to adverse weather.
A cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx overshot the main runway of the Mumbai airport on its arrival from Bengaluru, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.
The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations, it said.
“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today (Wednesday) with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32,” it said.
Further, MIAL said that the flight operations at the airport have been suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm due to adverse weather.
“Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday. The decision was taken after consultation with the Airports Authority of India,” MAIL said.
