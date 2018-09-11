Federation of Anganwadi workers and helpers demands monthly wage of Rs 18000 (file photo)

A federation of Anganwadi workers and helpers Tuesday welcomed the increase in honorarium for Asha and Anganwadi workers, but demanded that their minimum wages be increased to Rs 18,000 per month and they be given pension and social security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced an increase of Rs 1,500 in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers by Rs 1,250 per month and workers Rs 750 per month, making it Rs 4,500, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,250 per month respectively.

“Considering the anti-labour policies of the government, this is a great achievement of the workers’ struggles but we urge the government to increase their minimum wages to Rs 18,000 per month and give pension and social security to them,” the All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) said in a statement.

“We call upon the Anganwadi workers and helpers throughout the country to be prepared for more militant struggles for our basic rights in the coming days including the two days’ general strike as announced by the central trade unions,” it added.